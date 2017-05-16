Sports Listen

Albino orangutan named ‘Alba’ after worldwide appeal

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 2:18 am < a min read
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A conservation group says a rare albino orangutan rescued in Indonesia has been named “Alba” after thousands of suggestions were sent from around the world.

The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation says the name means “white” in Latin and “dawn” in Spanish. It hopes the animal will be an ambassador for the critically endangered species.

The 5-year-old female was rescued after being captured by villagers in Indonesia’s part of Borneo island April 29. It was the first albino orangutan to be encountered by the foundation in its 25 years of conservation work.

The foundation is collecting information on albinism in great apes to help decide the primate’s future.

Its CEO, Jamartin Sihite, said, “We can’t simply place Alba in a forest area, nor in a sanctuary, without thoroughly examining all possibilities.”

