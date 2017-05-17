Go west, young pine: US forests shifting with climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds that a warmer, wetter climate is helping push dozens of Eastern U.S. trees to the north and, surprisingly, west.

Researchers calculated that, on average, the clustering of 86 eastern U.S. tree species has shifted more than 25 miles west and 20 miles north in the past three decades. New trees sprout in the north and west and trees south and east die off.

For example, the eastern white pine has been going west, about 80 miles.

The study says climate change is the biggest of many causes for the shift.

The report was published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.