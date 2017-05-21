Sports Listen

Land around powerlines could be boon to birds

By MICHAEL CASEY May 21, 2017 8:18 am < a min read
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Researchers are embarking on a two-year project to better understand how songbirds use the forests in Maine and New Hampshire.

The focus of the work, starting later this month, will be a dozen sites in the two states that have either been cleared for transmission lines or recently logged.

The researchers want to find out whether the birds are counting on young forests to live, eat and stay protected from predators. It’s inspired by work currently being done in the Midwest.

A team will catch the birds in mist nets and then band them. The findings will go toward helping policymakers choose what types of habitats to restore for these songbirds and where the restoration should take place.

