Andrew was a monster; Irma could blow it out of the water

September 8, 2017 4:24 am
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — For an entire generation in South Florida, Hurricane Andrew was the monster storm that reshaped a region. Irma is likely to blow that out of the water.

Bigger and with a much different path of potential destruction, Irma is forecast to hit lots more people and buildings than 1992’s Andrew, said experts, including veterans of Andrew. At the time, the National Weather Service says, Andrew was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history with damages of $26.5 billion in 1992 dollars — or about $50 billion in current dollars.

Kate Hale, Miami-Dade’s emergency management chief says by nearly every measure, Irma looks far worse. She told The Associated Press on Thursday: “Nobody can make this up. This storm. This track at this point.”

