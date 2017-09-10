Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Dutch engineer aims high with latest green roof design

September 10, 2017 5:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch engineer has created a new kind of rooftop garden that he says can store more water than existing green roofs and supply it to plants rooted in shallow beds of soil.

Joris Voeten unveiled his design on top of a former naval hospital in Amsterdam on Friday. Voeten says it also requires less power by relying on an irrigation system that uses insulation material instead of pumps.

Roofs adapted so plants can grow on them produce a cooling effect on buildings and the air immediately above them. To promote the practice, the city of Amsterdam offers subsidies.

Voeten says readings taken on a very hot day showed a temperature difference of up to 40 degrees Celsius — 72 degrees Fahrenheit — between his new roof garden and a conventional roof covered in waterproof sheeting.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.