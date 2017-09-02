Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
Earthquakes rumbles through southeast Idaho

September 2, 2017 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.3 earthquake has rumbled through southeast Idaho.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The agency reported four separate quakes Saturday evening in an area about 63 miles from Pocatello and 130 miles from Salt Lake City, where tremors were felt.

The largest quake at magnitude 5.3 struck just before 6 p.m. local time. The USGS said a handful of smaller quakes followed for about an hour.

The agency says only slight damage occurs with earthquakes at that level of intensity.

