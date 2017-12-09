Listen Live Sports

Archaeologists discover 2 ancient tombs in Egypt’s Luxor

December 9, 2017 6:29 am
 
LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists have discovered two ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor.

The ministry said Saturday that one tomb has five entrances leading to a rectangular hall, and contains painted wooden funerary masks, clay vessels and a mummy wrapped in linen. The other has a six-meter (yard) burial shaft leading to four side chambers, and contained fragments of wooden coffins and other artifacts.

Wall inscriptions suggest the tombs date to the 18th dynasty, pharaohs who ruled some 3,500 years ago.

Those buried in the tombs have yet to be identified.

