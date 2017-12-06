Listen Live Sports

New dinosaur looks like odd mix of duck, croc, ostrich, swan

December 6, 2017 1:01 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly unveiled dinosaur looks like something Dr. Seuss might have dreamed up.

It had a ducklike bill with teeth like a crocodile, and a swan-like neck and killer claws.

It walked like an ostrich, but it had flippers like a penguin, and it could also swim. That’s the first time swimming ability has been found in two-legged, meat-eating dinosaurs.

The creature stood only about 18 inches tall when it lived 75 million years ago in what is now Mongolia. Its skeleton is described in a paper released Wednesday by the journal Nature.

The bones were partially embedded in a sandstone rock. Researchers used powerful X-ray images to prove that the skeleton came from a single animal, and wasn’t concocted with parts from several animals.

