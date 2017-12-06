Super big black hole from early universe farthest ever found

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered a super-size black hole harkening back to almost the dawn of creation.

It’s the farthest black hole ever found.

A team led by the Carnegie Observatories in California reported in the journal Nature on Wednesday that the black hole lies in a quasar dating to 690 million years of the Big Bang. That means the light from this quasar has been traveling our way for more than 13 billion years.

A researcher says the quasar provides a unique baby picture of the universe, when it was just 5 percent its current age.

Quasars are incredibly bright objects deep in the cosmos, powered by black holes devouring everything around them. The black hole in this newest, most distant quasar is 800 million times the mass of our sun.