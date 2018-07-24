Listen Live Sports

Endangered whale seen off Iceland, 3rd there in 30 years

July 24, 2018
 
A New England ocean science center says whale watchers off Iceland caught an extremely rare glimpse of an endangered right whale near their country.

The North Atlantic right whale was spotted northwest of Reykjavik (RAY’-kyuh-vik) on Monday.

The Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium in Boston says there have been only three North Atlantic right whales identified off Iceland in the last 30 years.

The center says the whale is called Mogul by researchers and was seen feeding off Marshfield, Massachusetts, in April.

The right whales migrate up the U.S. East Coast every year to feed. But the center says they have had to change where they feed in recent years because of changes in the ocean.

There are only about 450 of the whales.

