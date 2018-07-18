Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Endangered woodpecker has mediocre breeding season

July 18, 2018 12:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The endangered red-cockaded woodpeckers had a so-so breeding year in Virginia.

The Center for Conservation Biology at the College of William and Mary that the state’s population fledged 22 woodpeckers. The center said the reproductive rate was lower than the past three years.

Red-cockaded woodpeckers have made a recent comeback in Virginia, recording their highest population numbers last year since the early 1980s.

The birds require old growth pine savannas maintained by fire and their population levels have declined because of a loss of habitat.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The woodpeckers live in the Nature Conservancy’s Piney Grove Preserve and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington