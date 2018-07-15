Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Science News
 
...

Sea turtle found dead with beach chair string around neck

July 15, 2018 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (AP) — An endangered sea turtle has been found dead on an Alabama beach with a beach chair string tangled around its neck.

The Fort Morgan Share the Beach conservation group posted a photo on social media Saturday of the Kemp’s Ridley turtle washed ashore turned upside down at the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. The conservation group posted other images of the sea turtle tangled with the University of Alabama beach chair.

Share the Beach spokeswoman Debbie Harbin told WKRG-TV that barnacles were found on the chair meaning it had been in the water for a while. She urges beachgoers to clean up their belongings and trash.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the sea turtle has been on the endangered species list since 1970.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington