Strong, deep undersea quake shakes Fiji; no damage expected

August 18, 2018 9:09 pm
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A deep, undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 has struck Fiji and small tsunami waves have been observed but no damage reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and was located 280 kilometers (174 miles) northeast of Fiji’s Ndoi Island. No casualties are expected based on initial readings.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says small tsunami waves have been observed.

