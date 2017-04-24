Sports Listen

2017 NFL Draft Order

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2017
At Philadelphia
April 27-29
First Round
Opponents
W L T Pct W L T Pct
1. Cleveland 1 15 0 .063 139 114 3 .549
2. San Francisco 2 14 0 .125 127 125 4 .504
3. Chicago 3 13 0 .188 133 122 1 .521
4. Jacksonville 3 13 0 .188 135 121 0 .527
5. Tennessee (from L.A. Rams) 4 12 0 .250 127 125 4 .504
6. N.Y. Jets 5 11 0 .313 131 122 3 .518
7. L.A. Chargers 5 11 0 .313 139 117 0 .543
8. Carolina 6 10 0 .375 131 122 3 .518
9. Cincinnati 6 9 1 .406 133 122 1 .521
10. Buffalo 7 9 0 .438 122 131 3 .482
11. New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 133 121 2 .523
12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia) 7 9 0 .438 141 111 4 .559
13. Arizona 7 8 1 .469 117 136 3 .463
14. Philadelphia (from Minnesota) 8 8 0 .500 125 129 2 .492
15. Indianapolis 8 8 0 .500 126 130 0 .492
16. Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 126 127 3 .498
17. Washington 8 7 1 .531 131 123 2 .516
18. Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 119 137 0 .465
19. Tampa Bay 9 7 0 .563 125 129 2 .492
20. Denver 9 7 0 .563 140 115 1 .549
21. Detroit 9 7 0 .563 121 134 1 .475
22. Miami 10 6 0 .625 115 138 3 .455
23. N.Y. Giants 11 5 0 .688 123 130 3 .486
24. Oakland 12 4 0 .750 129 127 0 .504
25. Houston 9 7 0 .563 128 127 1 .502
26. Seattle 10 5 1 .656 112 142 2 .441
27. Kansas City 12 4 0 .750 130 126 0 .508
28. Dallas 13 3 0 .813 119 134 3 .471
29. Green Bay 10 6 0 .625 129 125 2 .508
30. Pittsburgh 11 5 0 .688 125 128 3 .494
31. Atlanta 11 5 0 .688 122 132 2 .480
32. New England 14 2 0 .875 111 142 3 .439
