Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 2017 Playoff Overtime Goals

2017 Playoff Overtime Goals

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
First Round

April 12 — St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1, OT, Joel Edmundson, 17:48

April 12 — San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT, Melker Karlsson, 3:22.

April 13 — Washington 3, Toronto 2, OT, Tom Wilson, 5:15.

April 14 — Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT, Alexander Radluov, 18:34.

April 15 — Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT, Dion Phaneuf, 1:59.

April 15 — Toronto 4, Washington 3, 2OT, Kasperi Kapanen, 11:53.

April 16 — Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT, Jake Guentzel, 13:10.

April 17 — Toronto 4, Washington 3, OT, Tyler Bozak, 1:37.

April 17 — Ottawa 4, Boston 3, OT, Bobby Ryan, 5:43.

April 17 — Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT, Kevin Fiala, 16:44.

April 17 — Anaheim 5, Calgary 4, OT, Corey Perry, 1:30.

April 20 — N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2, OT, Mika Zibanejad, 14:22.

April 20 — Edmonton 4, San Jose 3, OT, David Desharnais, 18:15.

April 21 — Washington 2, Toronto 1, OT, Justin Williams, 1:04.

April 21 — Boston 3, Ottawa 2, 2OT, Sean Kuraly, 10:18.

April 22 — St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT, Magnus Paajarvi, 9:42.

April 23 — Ottawa 3, Boston 2, OT, Clarke MacArthur, 6:30.

April 23 — Washington 2, Toronto 1, OT, Marcus Johansson, 6:31.

