Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Aaron Hernandez's Connecticut hometown…

Aaron Hernandez’s Connecticut hometown prepares for funeral

By master April 24, 2017 11:23 am 1 min read
Share

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Family and friends of Aaron Hernandez will say their farewells to the former NFL player during a private funeral in his hometown.

Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for the former New England Patriots tight end, who was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts last Wednesday.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee, and he had just been acquitted of murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men in Boston in 2012. Hernandez’s death was ruled a suicide.

His body arrived Saturday at a funeral home in Bristol, where the services are being held. The burial will be private at an undisclosed location.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Hernandez’s family in a statement asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for offering condolences.

After the Massachusetts medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, Hernandez’s brain was taken to Boston University, where scientists will study it for any signs of repeated trauma suffered during his years of playing football.

A judge on Friday ordered key evidence in the prison suicide preserved, granting a request from Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, so the family can investigate the circumstances of his death.

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Aaron Hernandez's Connecticut hometown…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers train on boat-handling techniques

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.