Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 6:14 pm 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 11 4 .733
New York 10 6 .625
Boston 10 7 .588 2
Tampa Bay 9 9 .500
Toronto 4 12 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 9 7 .563
Detroit 9 8 .529 ½
Minnesota 8 9 .471
Chicago 7 8 .467
Kansas City 7 9 .438 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 12 5 .706
Oakland 9 8 .529 3
Texas 7 10 .412 5
Seattle 7 11 .389
Los Angeles 7 11 .389

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Boston 0

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 3

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 7, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4

Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Musgrove 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Texas (Darvish 1-2), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 0-2) at Oakland (Triggs 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.