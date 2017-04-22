|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Boston
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Tampa Bay
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Toronto
|4
|12
|.250
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Detroit
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Chicago
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|Kansas City
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Oakland
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Texas
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Seattle
|7
|12
|.368
|6
___
Baltimore 2, Boston 0
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 6, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 7, 13 innings
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Musgrove 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Texas (Darvish 1-2), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 3:37 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 0-2) at Oakland (Triggs 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.