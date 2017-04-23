|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|1½
|Boston
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Tampa Bay
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Toronto
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Detroit
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Oakland
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Los Angeles
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Seattle
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
___
Baltimore 2, Boston 0
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 6, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 7, 13 innings
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 6, Houston 3
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 2, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4
Houston (Musgrove 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Texas (Darvish 1-2), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 3:37 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 0-2) at Oakland (Triggs 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 2-1) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 1-2), 10:07 p.m.