Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League

American League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 12 4 .750
New York 11 6 .647
Boston 10 8 .556 3
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526
Toronto 4 13 .235
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 10 7 .588
Detroit 9 8 .529 1
Minnesota 8 9 .471 2
Chicago 7 9 .438
Kansas City 7 10 .412 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 12 6 .667
Oakland 10 8 .556 2
Texas 8 10 .444 4
Los Angeles 8 11 .421
Seattle 7 12 .368

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Boston 0

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Texas 6, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 7, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says

Oakland 4, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 6, Houston 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 2, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Musgrove 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Texas (Darvish 1-2), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 3:37 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 0-2) at Oakland (Triggs 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Hughes 2-1) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » American League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.