|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|New York
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Boston
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Tampa Bay
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Toronto
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Detroit
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Oakland
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Los Angeles
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Seattle
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
___
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 6, Houston 3
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 2, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 2-1) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.