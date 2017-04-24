Sports Listen

American League

By The Associated Press April 24, 2017 11:12 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 13 5 .722
New York 11 7 .611 2
Boston 11 8 .579
Tampa Bay 10 11 .476
Toronto 5 13 .278 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 10 8 .556
Detroit 10 8 .556
Chicago 9 9 .500 1
Minnesota 9 10 .474
Kansas City 7 12 .368
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 13 6 .684
Oakland 10 9 .526 3
Texas 9 11 .450
Seattle 8 12 .400
Los Angeles 8 12 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 2

Detroit 13, Minnesota 4

Texas 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 11, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Kansas City 1

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Keuchel 3-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0) at Baltimore (Miley 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Boston (Porcello 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 2-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 3-0) at Texas (Cashner 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 0-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

