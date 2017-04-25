|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|New York
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Boston
|11
|8
|.579
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Toronto
|5
|14
|.263
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Detroit
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|1½
|Kansas City
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Texas
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Los Angeles
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Seattle
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
___
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 12, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 1
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Karns 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1) at Boston (Sale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 2-0) at Detroit (Norris 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santiago 2-1) at Texas (Hamels 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Latos 0-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 0-3), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.