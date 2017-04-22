Andrus’ RBI single in 9th pushes Rangers past Royals 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus delivered an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Saturday night.
It was the second time in three games that the Rangers scored in their final at-bat to beat Kansas City.
Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a sharp single off Travis Wood (0-2), who didn’t face another batter before Peter Moylan took over. After Odor stole second base, Andrus hit a sharp single to left field.
Matt Bush (1-0) threw a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.
Wood was also the loser in the series opener Thursday night when the Rangers won 1-0 in 13 innings. Up until then, Wood had made 105 consecutive appearances without a loss and was tied with Moylan for the longest active streak in the majors.