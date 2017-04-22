Sports Listen

Andrus’ RBI single in 9th pushes Rangers past Royals 2-1

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 10:56 pm < a min read
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus delivered an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Saturday night.

It was the second time in three games that the Rangers scored in their final at-bat to beat Kansas City.

Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a sharp single off Travis Wood (0-2), who didn’t face another batter before Peter Moylan took over. After Odor stole second base, Andrus hit a sharp single to left field.

Matt Bush (1-0) threw a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.

Wood was also the loser in the series opener Thursday night when the Rangers won 1-0 in 13 innings. Up until then, Wood had made 105 consecutive appearances without a loss and was tied with Moylan for the longest active streak in the majors.

