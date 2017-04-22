Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 5, Blue Jays 4

Angels 5, Blue Jays 4

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 11:52 pm < a min read
Share
Toronto Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pillar cf 4 1 1 2 Y.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0
Barney 3b 2 1 1 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0
Coghlan ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 2 2 0
J.Btsta rf 4 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0
Morales dh 4 0 2 0 Cron 1b 3 1 1 1
Smoak 1b 3 1 2 2 A.Smmns ss 4 1 2 4
Pearce lf 3 0 1 0 Maybin lf 4 0 1 0
Carrera ph 1 0 1 0 Espnosa 2b 4 0 0 0
Travis 2b 4 0 1 0 Grterol c 3 0 1 0
Sltlmcc c 4 0 0 0
Goins ss 3 1 1 0
Totals 33 4 10 4 Totals 32 5 9 5
Toronto 100 000 021—4
Los Angeles 104 000 00x—5

E_Barney (2). DP_Toronto 2, Los Angeles 4. LOB_Toronto 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Goins (2), Trout 2 (7). HR_Pillar (2), Smoak (3), A.Simmons (3). SB_Maybin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Lawrence L,0-2 6 1-3 8 5 4 3 4
Campos 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Skaggs W,1-1 7 7 2 2 2 4
Yates 1 2 2 2 0 1
Norris S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Skaggs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Yates pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).

T_2:35. A_41,345 (43,250).

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 5, Blue Jays 4
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.