Angels 5, Blue Jays 4

|Toronto
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Y.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barney 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Coghlan ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Pearce lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grterol c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sltlmcc c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Toronto
|100
|000
|021—4
|Los Angeles
|104
|000
|00x—5
E_Barney (2). DP_Toronto 2, Los Angeles 4. LOB_Toronto 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Goins (2), Trout 2 (7). HR_Pillar (2), Smoak (3), A.Simmons (3). SB_Maybin (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Lawrence L,0-2
|6
|1-3
|8
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Campos
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Skaggs W,1-1
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Yates
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Norris S,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Skaggs pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Yates pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:35. A_41,345 (43,250).