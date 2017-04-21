Sports Listen

Astros 6, Rays 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:36 pm < a min read
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 1 1 Dckrson dh 4 1 1 1
Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 1 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Bourjos cf 1 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 1
Beltran dh 4 2 2 1 B.Mller 2b 3 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 0 1 0
B.McCnn c 4 2 3 1 Mrrison 1b 4 1 1 1
Y.Grrel 1b 4 1 3 1 De.Nrrs c 4 0 0 0
Aoki lf 2 0 0 0 S.Ptrsn lf 4 0 1 0
Mrsnick pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Beckham ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 35 6 11 5 Totals 34 3 8 3
Houston 010 200 102—6
Tampa Bay 111 000 000—3

E_Longoria (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Springer (2), Y.Gurriel 2 (4). HR_Beltran (2), Dickerson (4), Longoria (3), Morrison (4). CS_B.Miller (1). SF_Reddick (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Fiers 5 7 3 3 1 5
Feliz W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harris H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gregerson H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Cobb L,1-2 6 9 4 4 1 7
Diaz 2 0 0 0 1 1
Farquhar 1 2 2 2 1 1

Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

WP_Fiers, Farquhar.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:16. A_17,683 (31,042).

