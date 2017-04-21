Astros 6, Rays 3

|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dckrson dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bourjos cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Beltran dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Grrel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|De.Nrrs c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aoki lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Ptrsn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrsnick pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Houston
|010
|200
|102—6
|Tampa Bay
|111
|000
|000—3
E_Longoria (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Springer (2), Y.Gurriel 2 (4). HR_Beltran (2), Dickerson (4), Longoria (3), Morrison (4). CS_B.Miller (1). SF_Reddick (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Fiers
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Feliz W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gregerson H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles S,4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Cobb L,1-2
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Diaz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Farquhar
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
WP_Fiers, Farquhar.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:16. A_17,683 (31,042).