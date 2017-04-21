Astros 6, Rays 3

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .222 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .313 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Beltran dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .274 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 McCann c 4 2 3 1 0 0 .311 Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .319 Aoki lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .306 1-Marisnick pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Totals 35 6 11 5 3 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .317 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Bourjos cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .235 Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .343 Morrison 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .273 Norris c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Peterson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Beckham ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Totals 34 3 8 3 1 8

Houston 010 200 102—6 11 0 Tampa Bay 111 000 000—3 8 1

1-ran for Aoki in the 7th.

E_Longoria (2). LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Springer (2), Gurriel 2 (4). HR_Beltran (2), off Cobb; Dickerson (4), off Fiers; Morrison (4), off Fiers; Longoria (3), off Fiers. RBIs_Springer (13), Reddick (5), Beltran (7), McCann (8), Gurriel (4), Dickerson (8), Longoria (10), Morrison (12). CS_Miller (1). SF_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Correa, Aoki); Tampa Bay 2 (Dickerson, Miller). RISP_Houston 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Bregman.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Longoria, Miller, Morrison).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 5 7 3 3 1 5 91 5.40 Feliz W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.45 Harris H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Gregerson H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.48 Giles S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.62 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb L, 1-2 6 9 4 4 1 7 104 4.88 Diaz 2 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.86 Farquhar 1 2 2 2 1 1 27 5.79

Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 3-1. WP_Fiers, Farquhar.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:16. A_17,683 (31,042).