Astros 6, Rays 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Beltran dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|McCann c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Aoki lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|1-Marisnick pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|3
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Bourjos cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Morrison 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Norris c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Peterson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|8
|Houston
|010
|200
|102—6
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|111
|000
|000—3
|8
|1
1-ran for Aoki in the 7th.
E_Longoria (2). LOB_Houston 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Springer (2), Gurriel 2 (4). HR_Beltran (2), off Cobb; Dickerson (4), off Fiers; Morrison (4), off Fiers; Longoria (3), off Fiers. RBIs_Springer (13), Reddick (5), Beltran (7), McCann (8), Gurriel (4), Dickerson (8), Longoria (10), Morrison (12). CS_Miller (1). SF_Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Correa, Aoki); Tampa Bay 2 (Dickerson, Miller). RISP_Houston 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Bregman.
Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Longoria, Miller, Morrison).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|91
|5.40
|Feliz W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.45
|Harris H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Gregerson H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.48
|Giles S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.62
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb L, 1-2
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|7
|104
|4.88
|Diaz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.86
|Farquhar
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|5.79
Cobb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Diaz 3-1. WP_Fiers, Farquhar.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:16. A_17,683 (31,042).
Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says