At least 26 high school students injured in school bus crash

April 21, 2017
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say at least 26 high school students and one adult from neighboring Ohio have been injured in a school bus crash.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register (http://bit.ly/2p1Cg2R ) reports the bus carrying football players from Buckeye Local High School in Rayland, Ohio, slammed into a tree Thursday evening.

The students were on their way to watch a football practice at West Liberty University in West Virginia.

State police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The injured students were taken to hospitals in West Virginia and Ohio for treatment. Officials say several students suffered severe injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.

State police say there were about 40 people on the bus at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

