Atalanta beats Bologna 3-2 to keep Europa League dream alive

By DANIELLA MATAR
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 2:57 pm 1 min read
MILAN (AP) — Atalanta let slip a two-goal lead but eventually beat Bologna 3-2 in Serie A on Saturday to keep its European hopes very much alive.

Defender Mattia Caldara scored what was to prove the winner with 14 minutes left to lift his side into fourth in the table.

Sixth place in Serie A is the last qualifying position for the Europa League. Seventh-placed Inter Milan, which visits Fiorentina later, is seven points behind Atalanta.

Atalanta took the lead less than three minutes in as Andrea Conti raced onto Alejandro Gomez’s delightful through ball and fired through the legs of Bologna goalkeeper Angelo Da Costa.

Video replays showed Conti was offside.

Gomez had a hand in the second as well, in the 14th, with a ball which Andrea Petagna crossed in for Remo Freuler to turn in.

Bologna got back into the match two minutes later as Mattia Destro lunged in to direct Federico Di Francesco’s pass into the roof of the net.

Di Francesco got on the scoresheet shortly after the hour as Atalanta failed to clear and he curled the equalizer into the bottom left corner.

However, Atalanta took all three points when substitute Bryan Cristante nodded on a corner and Caldara scored.

Bologna almost leveled but Atalanta midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola denied Destro with a goal-line clearance.

