Athletics 3, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Heredia lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Decker cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Motter ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Frman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|25
|3
|6
|3
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|Oakland
|000
|012
|00x—3
DP_Seattle 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Lowrie (5), Rosales (2). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_Alonso (3), Plouffe (4). SB_Cruz (1), Motter (1). CS_Heredia (1). SF_Vogt (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Iwakuma L,0-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Pazos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Manaea W,1-1
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Dull H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Doolittle H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Casilla S,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Pazos (Decker).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:51. A_15,255 (37,090).
