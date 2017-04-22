Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Athletics 3, Mariners 1

Athletics 3, Mariners 1

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 1:06 am < a min read
Share
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Heredia lf 4 1 2 0 Decker cf 1 0 0 0
Haniger rf 4 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0
Cruz dh 2 0 1 0 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0 Vogt c 2 0 0 1
Motter ss 4 0 0 0 Healy dh 4 0 0 0
Vlencia 1b 4 0 0 0 Joyce rf 2 0 1 0
C.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 Plouffe 3b 3 1 1 1
M.Frman ph 1 0 0 0 Rosales ss 2 0 1 0
J.Dyson cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 25 3 6 3
Seattle 001 000 000—1
Oakland 000 012 00x—3

DP_Seattle 3, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Lowrie (5), Rosales (2). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_Alonso (3), Plouffe (4). SB_Cruz (1), Motter (1). CS_Heredia (1). SF_Vogt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Iwakuma L,0-2 5 1-3 5 3 3 4 3
Pazos 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Manaea W,1-1 6 5 1 1 3 6
Dull H,4 1 1 0 0 1 0
Doolittle H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Casilla S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Pazos (Decker).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

Advertisement

T_2:51. A_15,255 (37,090).

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Athletics 3, Mariners 1
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.