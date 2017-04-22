Sports Listen

Athletics 3, Mariners 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heredia lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Haniger rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300
Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Cruz dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .246
Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233
Motter ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .133
a-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Totals 31 1 6 1 4 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Decker cf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .375
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .295
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .295
Vogt c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .233
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .167
Plouffe 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .222
Rosales ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .310
Totals 25 3 6 3 6 5
Seattle 001 000 000—1 6 0
Oakland 000 012 00x—3 6 0

a-flied out for Ruiz in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Lowrie (5), Rosales (2). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_Plouffe (4), off Iwakuma; Alonso (3), off Iwakuma. RBIs_Haniger (16), Alonso (10), Vogt (3), Plouffe (9). SB_Cruz (1), Motter (1). CS_Heredia (1). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cano, Motter, Valencia 2); Oakland 4 (Decker, Lowrie 2, Healy). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Motter, Davis. GIDP_Motter, Alonso, Healy, Plouffe.

DP_Seattle 3 (Valencia, Motter, Iwakuma), (Motter, Cano, Valencia), (Motter, Cano, Valencia); Oakland 1 (Plouffe, Lowrie, Alonso).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Iwakuma L, 0-2 5 1-3 5 3 3 4 3 82 5.31
Pazos 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 2.35
Vincent 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.89
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea W, 1-1 6 5 1 1 3 6 96 4.43
Dull H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 3.38
Doolittle H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.00
Casilla S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-1, Vincent 3-0. HBP_Pazos (Decker).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:51. A_15,255 (37,090).

