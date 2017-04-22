Athletics 3, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heredia lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Motter ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.133
|a-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|4
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Decker cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.375
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Rosales ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Totals
|25
|3
|6
|3
|6
|5
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|012
|00x—3
|6
|0
a-flied out for Ruiz in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Lowrie (5), Rosales (2). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_Plouffe (4), off Iwakuma; Alonso (3), off Iwakuma. RBIs_Haniger (16), Alonso (10), Vogt (3), Plouffe (9). SB_Cruz (1), Motter (1). CS_Heredia (1). SF_Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger, Cano, Motter, Valencia 2); Oakland 4 (Decker, Lowrie 2, Healy). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Motter, Davis. GIDP_Motter, Alonso, Healy, Plouffe.
DP_Seattle 3 (Valencia, Motter, Iwakuma), (Motter, Cano, Valencia), (Motter, Cano, Valencia); Oakland 1 (Plouffe, Lowrie, Alonso).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Iwakuma L, 0-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|82
|5.31
|Pazos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.35
|Vincent
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.89
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea W, 1-1
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|96
|4.43
|Dull H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.38
|Doolittle H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.00
|Casilla S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Pazos 1-1, Vincent 3-0. HBP_Pazos (Decker).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:51. A_15,255 (37,090).