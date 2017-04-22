Athletics 4, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Rosales ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cruz dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Motter ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Vlencia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Sager ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Frman 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Decker cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Seattle
|101
|000
|010—3
|Oakland
|301
|000
|00x—4
DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (6), Heredia (1), Healy (5). 3B_K.Seager (1). HR_Cano (3), Rosales (2), Healy (3). SB_J.Dyson (5). CS_J.Dyson (1), Joyce (1). SF_Cruz (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Miranda L,1-2
|3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|De Jong
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Cotton W,2-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Montas H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hendriks H,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Madson S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Miranda pitched to 1 batter in the 4th
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Cotton (Haniger). WP_Miranda, Cotton.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:07. A_20,722 (37,090).