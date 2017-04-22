Sports Listen

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Athletics 4, Mariners 3

Athletics 4, Mariners 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 7:22 pm < a min read
Share
Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 5 0 2 0 Rosales ss 4 1 1 1
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 2 3 0
Cano 2b 4 2 3 1 Healy 1b 4 1 2 2
Cruz dh 1 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0
Motter ss 3 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 2 0 0 1
Vlencia 1b 3 0 0 0 Plouffe 3b 4 0 1 0
K.Sager ph-3b 1 0 1 1 Phegley c 4 0 0 0
Heredia lf 4 0 1 0 Joyce rf 4 0 1 0
M.Frman 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Pinder dh 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Decker cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 4 8 4
Seattle 101 000 010—3
Oakland 301 000 00x—4

DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (6), Heredia (1), Healy (5). 3B_K.Seager (1). HR_Cano (3), Rosales (2), Healy (3). SB_J.Dyson (5). CS_J.Dyson (1), Joyce (1). SF_Cruz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Miranda L,1-2 3 7 4 4 0 3
De Jong 4 1 0 0 2 2
Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Cotton W,2-2 6 6 2 2 2 2
Montas H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Coulombe 0 1 1 1 0 0
Hendriks H,3 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Madson S,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

Miranda pitched to 1 batter in the 4th

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Cotton (Haniger). WP_Miranda, Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:07. A_20,722 (37,090).

