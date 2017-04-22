Sports Listen

Sports News

Athletics 4, Mariners 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 7:23 pm < a min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .242
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .297
Cano 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .257
Cruz dh 1 0 1 1 2 0 .258
Motter ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Valencia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .145
a-Seager ph-3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Heredia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Freeman 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Totals 33 3 9 3 3 6
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosales ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .303
Lowrie 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .295
Healy 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .266
Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Davis lf 2 0 0 1 2 1 .286
Plouffe 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Phegley c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Joyce rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .174
Pinder dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Decker cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Totals 31 4 8 4 3 5
Seattle 101 000 010—3 9 0
Oakland 301 000 00x—4 8 0

a-tripled for Valencia in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (6), Heredia (1), Healy (5). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Cano (3), off Cotton; Rosales (2), off Miranda; Healy (3), off Miranda. RBIs_Cano (13), Cruz (9), Seager (12), Rosales (6), Healy 2 (9), Davis (12). SB_Dyson (5). CS_Dyson (1), Joyce (1). SF_Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger, Motter, Valencia, Heredia, Zunino); Oakland 2 (Phegley, Joyce). RISP_Seattle 1 for 9; Oakland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Motter, Davis. GIDP_Motter.

DP_Seattle 1 (Motter, Cano, Freeman); Oakland 1 (Rosales, Lowrie, Alonso).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda L, 1-2 3 7 4 4 0 3 65 4.35
De Jong 4 1 0 0 2 2 51 5.79
Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 5.40
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton W, 2-2 6 6 2 2 2 2 97 4.76
Montas H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.22
Coulombe 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.50
Hendriks H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 8.53
Madson S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 17 1.23

Miranda pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Hendriks 1-1, Madson 1-0. HBP_Cotton (Haniger). WP_Miranda, Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:07. A_20,722 (37,090).

