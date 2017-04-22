Athletics 4, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Cano 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Cruz dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.258
|Motter ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Valencia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|a-Seager ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Freeman 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosales ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Alonso 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Pinder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Decker cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|3
|5
|Seattle
|101
|000
|010—3
|9
|0
|Oakland
|301
|000
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-tripled for Valencia in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (6), Heredia (1), Healy (5). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Cano (3), off Cotton; Rosales (2), off Miranda; Healy (3), off Miranda. RBIs_Cano (13), Cruz (9), Seager (12), Rosales (6), Healy 2 (9), Davis (12). SB_Dyson (5). CS_Dyson (1), Joyce (1). SF_Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Haniger, Motter, Valencia, Heredia, Zunino); Oakland 2 (Phegley, Joyce). RISP_Seattle 1 for 9; Oakland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Motter, Davis. GIDP_Motter.
DP_Seattle 1 (Motter, Cano, Freeman); Oakland 1 (Rosales, Lowrie, Alonso).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda L, 1-2
|3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|65
|4.35
|De Jong
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|51
|5.79
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|5.40
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton W, 2-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|97
|4.76
|Montas H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.22
|Coulombe
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.50
|Hendriks H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|8.53
|Madson S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.23
Miranda pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Hendriks 1-1, Madson 1-0. HBP_Cotton (Haniger). WP_Miranda, Cotton.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:07. A_20,722 (37,090).
