Sports News

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:31 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 1 0 1.000
Sugar Land 1 0 1.000
Lancaster 0 0 000 ½
Southern Maryland 0 1 .000 1
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 1 0 1.000
Somerset 0 0 000 ½
Bridgeport 0 1 .000 1
New Britain 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York 7, New Britain 4

Somerset 2, Lancaster 1

Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

