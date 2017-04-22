Sports Listen

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
York 1 0 1.000
Sugar Land 1 1 .500 ½
Southern Maryland 1 1 .500 ½
Lancaster 0 2 .000
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 2 0 1.000
Long Island 1 1 .500 1
Bridgeport 1 1 .500 1
New Britain 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Somerset 5, Lancaster 4

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

