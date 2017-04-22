Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sugar Land
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Southern Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Lancaster
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Bridgeport
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New Britain
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Somerset 5, Lancaster 4
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.
Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
York at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.