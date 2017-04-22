Sports Listen

Bautista homers in 13th, Blue Jays escape jam to beat Angels

By TIM LIOTTA
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 3:54 am < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning, Joe Biagini escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-7 early Saturday morning.

The Angels rallied after two Toronto errors in the 13th. Kole Calhoun drove in one run with a single, and Biagini plunked Mike Trout with the bases loaded for another. Biagini then struck out Albert Pujols and got C.J. Cron to line out to center field for his first save.

In the top of the inning, Bautista hit his first homer of the season after two-out singles from Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera against Jesse Chavez (1-3). Bautista’s homer came on a 1-1 pitch and soared out to left-center. The slugger had two hits to bring his average up to .131 this season.

Ryan Tepera (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings in the game that lasted 5 hours, 36 minutes.

