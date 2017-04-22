Sports Listen

Beckham, Rays rally to beat Astros 6-3

By DICK SCANLON
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 9:29 pm < a min read
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Beckham’s third straight hit came during a four-run sixth inning that helped carry the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-3 win over the AL-West leading Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Beckham, who tripled and singled in two at-bats against Houston starter Charlie Morton (1-2), drove in a run with his single in the sixth off reliever Will Harris.

Evan Longoria, Steven Souza Jr. and Corey Dickerson had two hits each for the Rays, who have won four of five.

The loss broke the Astros’ three-game win streak.

Austin Pruitt (2-0) got the win after 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Astros center fielder George Springer, playing in his major league-leading 205th straight game, left in the fifth with a tight left hamstring.

Evan Gattis and Jose Altuve hit their first home runs of the season off Rays starter Blake Snell.

