Belmont hires Bart Brooks as new women’s basketball coach

By master April 24, 2017 3:50 pm < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Belmont has hired Bart Brooks as the Bruins’ new women’s basketball coach, replacing Cameron Newbauer who left for Florida.

Athletic director Scott Corley announced the hiring Monday, and Brooks will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

Brooks, 36, spent the past 11 seasons as an assistant coach at DePaul with coach Doug Bruno. The Blue Demons made the NCAA Tournament each season in his tenure as one of only six women’s programs to earn 15 consecutive NCAA berths. He also helped coach five WNBA draft choices, the latest Jessica January.

Brooks, who started his coaching carry at Barry, takes over a program that is 51-15 over the past two seasons with consecutive NCAA Tournament berths.

