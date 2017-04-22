Blue Jays 8, Angels 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Carrera lf
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Bautista rf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.131
|Morales dh
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Tulowitzki ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|1-Travis pr-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|Martin c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Smoak 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.245
|Coghlan 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Goins 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|a-Barney ph-2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Totals
|50
|8
|12
|6
|7
|15
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Pennington 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Calhoun rf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Trout cf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Pujols dh
|7
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.203
|Cron 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Simmons ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Maybin lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.206
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|b-Marte ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Graterol c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|51
|7
|11
|7
|5
|10
|Toronto
|002
|001
|020
|000
|3—8
|12
|2
|Los Angeles
|003
|010
|010
|000
|2—7
|11
|2
a-flied out for Goins in the 4th. b-doubled for Maldonado in the 8th.
1-ran for Tulowitzki in the 8th.
E_Smoak (1), Coghlan (2), Escobar (4), Simmons (3). LOB_Toronto 12, Los Angeles 13. 2B_Smoak (4), Pujols (2), Marte (1). HR_Bautista (1), off Chavez; Trout (5), off Latos. RBIs_Carrera (5), Bautista 3 (4), Smoak 2 (7), Calhoun (4), Trout 2 (14), Pujols 3 (14), Marte (4). SB_Carrera (1). CS_Martin (1). S_Pillar.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Smoak, Barney 5); Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Cron 2, Simmons, Maybin, Pennington). RISP_Toronto 2 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Martin, Carrera, Tulowitzki, Simmons, Graterol. GIDP_Graterol.
DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Barney, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Latos
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|95
|7.20
|Barnes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|0.00
|Leone
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.12
|Smith
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.35
|Tepera W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|6.00
|Loup
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.93
|Biagini S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.69
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Meyer
|3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|75
|4.91
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.93
|Petit
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|49
|1.80
|Norris H, 3
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|16
|4.15
|Bedrosian
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Parker
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|3.24
|Guerra
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|2.25
|Chavez L, 1-3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|25
|5.00
Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 13th.
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 3-2, Alvarez 3-0, Bedrosian 2-1. HBP_Latos (Cron), Petit (Coghlan), Tepera (Espinosa), Biagini (Trout). WP_Latos, Meyer, Bedrosian. PB_Martin (2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_5:36. A_40,176 (43,250).
