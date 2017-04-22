Sports Listen

Blue Jays 8, Angels 7

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 3:55 am 1 min read
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .323
Carrera lf 7 1 1 1 0 2 .243
Bautista rf 6 1 2 3 1 2 .131
Morales dh 7 0 2 0 0 3 .238
Tulowitzki ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263
1-Travis pr-2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .098
Martin c 5 1 3 0 1 1 .159
Smoak 1b 5 0 1 2 1 1 .245
Coghlan 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .222
Goins 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .231
a-Barney ph-2b-ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Totals 50 8 12 6 7 15
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .296
Pennington 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Calhoun rf 6 1 1 1 1 1 .219
Trout cf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .333
Pujols dh 7 0 3 3 0 1 .203
Cron 1b 6 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Simmons ss 6 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Maybin lf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .188
Espinosa 2b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .206
Maldonado c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .293
b-Marte ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .179
Graterol c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 51 7 11 7 5 10
Toronto 002 001 020 000 3—8 12 2
Los Angeles 003 010 010 000 2—7 11 2

a-flied out for Goins in the 4th. b-doubled for Maldonado in the 8th.

1-ran for Tulowitzki in the 8th.

E_Smoak (1), Coghlan (2), Escobar (4), Simmons (3). LOB_Toronto 12, Los Angeles 13. 2B_Smoak (4), Pujols (2), Marte (1). HR_Bautista (1), off Chavez; Trout (5), off Latos. RBIs_Carrera (5), Bautista 3 (4), Smoak 2 (7), Calhoun (4), Trout 2 (14), Pujols 3 (14), Marte (4). SB_Carrera (1). CS_Martin (1). S_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Smoak, Barney 5); Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Cron 2, Simmons, Maybin, Pennington). RISP_Toronto 2 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Martin, Carrera, Tulowitzki, Simmons, Graterol. GIDP_Graterol.

DP_Toronto 1 (Travis, Barney, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Latos 5 6 4 4 3 1 95 7.20
Barnes 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 0.00
Leone 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 25 3.12
Smith 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.35
Tepera W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 3 46 6.00
Loup 0 0 2 0 1 0 15 1.93
Biagini S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 0.69
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Meyer 3 2-3 2 2 2 4 3 75 4.91
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.93
Petit 3 1 1 0 0 4 49 1.80
Norris H, 3 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 16 4.15
Bedrosian 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Parker 2 3 0 0 0 2 33 3.24
Guerra 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 2.25
Chavez L, 1-3 1 4 3 3 0 2 25 5.00

Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 13th.

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 3-2, Alvarez 3-0, Bedrosian 2-1. HBP_Latos (Cron), Petit (Coghlan), Tepera (Espinosa), Biagini (Trout). WP_Latos, Meyer, Bedrosian. PB_Martin (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_5:36. A_40,176 (43,250).

