Blue Jays designate Kelly for assignment, bring up Latos

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 9:07 pm < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Ty Kelly was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays to clear a roster spot for right-hander Mat Latos.

Latos’ contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo before Friday night’s start against the Los Angeles Angels. He gets a contract calling for a $1.5 million salary in the major leagues and can earn additional performance bonuses: $100,000 for 12 starts; $150,000 more for 15; $50,000 each for 60 and 75 innings; and $100,000 for 90 innings.

Kelly, a 28-year-old utilityman, was with the Blue Jays for three games, but did not make an appearance after being called up from Buffalo on Tuesday. The Blue Jays claimed Kelly off waivers from the New York Mets on April 10 before optioning him to Buffalo.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

