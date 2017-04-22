Blues-Wild Sum

|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1
|1—4
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Schwartz), 7:16. 2, St. Louis, Steen 2 (Parayko), 10:31. 3, Minnesota, Suter 1 (Spurgeon), 18:31 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, St. Louis, Stastny 1 (Schwartz, Lehtera), 7:23. 5, Minnesota, Koivu 1 (Niederreiter, Granlund), 10:38 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Zucker 1 (Haula, Brodin), 14:59.
Overtime_7, St. Louis, Paajarvi 1, 9:42.
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-7-5-3_27. Minnesota 9-13-13-2_37.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Minnesota 2 of 6.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 4-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 1-4 (27-23).
A_19,228 (18,064). T_3:13.
Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Matt MacPherson.
‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says