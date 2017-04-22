Sports Listen

Blues-Wild Sum

Blues-Wild Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 7:16 pm < a min read
St. Louis 2 0 1 1—4
Minnesota 1 0 2 0—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (Schwartz), 7:16. 2, St. Louis, Steen 2 (Parayko), 10:31. 3, Minnesota, Suter 1 (Spurgeon), 18:31 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Stastny 1 (Schwartz, Lehtera), 7:23. 5, Minnesota, Koivu 1 (Niederreiter, Granlund), 10:38 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Zucker 1 (Haula, Brodin), 14:59.

Overtime_7, St. Louis, Paajarvi 1, 9:42.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-7-5-3_27. Minnesota 9-13-13-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Minnesota 2 of 6.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 4-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 1-4 (27-23).

A_19,228 (18,064). T_3:13.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Matt MacPherson.

