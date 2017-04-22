Bruins-Senators Sum

|Boston
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1—3
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0—2
First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 1 (Brassard, Hoffman), 11:19.
Second Period_2, Ottawa, Pageau 1 (Burrows, Stalberg), 0:30. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Marchand, Bergeron), 8:40. 4, Boston, Kuraly 1 (Morrow, Backes), 17:05.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
null_5, Boston, Kuraly 2 (Backes, Mcavoy), 10:19.
Shots on Goal_Boston 6-6-9-10-8_39. Ottawa 10-9-5-13-6_43.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 5.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 2-3 (43 shots-41 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 3-2 (39-36).
A_19,209 (19,153). T_4:9.
Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Shane Heyer.
Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says