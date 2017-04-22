Bruins-Senators Sums

Boston 0 2 0 0 1—3 Ottawa 1 1 0 0 0—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 1 (Brassard, Hoffman), 11:19. Penalties_Marchand, BOS, (interference), 3:13; Methot, OTT, (tripping), 6:38; Pageau, OTT, (cross checking), 15:18; Pastrnak, BOS, (slashing), 15:18.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Pageau 1 (Burrows, Stalberg), 0:30. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Marchand, Bergeron), 8:40. 4, Boston, Kuraly 1 (Morrow, Backes), 17:05. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Ryan (too many men on the ice), 2:54; Acciari, BOS, (delay of game), 11:57.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Moore, BOS, (delay of game), 14:52; Boston bench, served by Vatrano (too many men on the ice), 17:32.

Overtime_None. Penalties_MacArthur, OTT, (high sticking), 2:21.

Overtime (2)_5, Boston, Kuraly 2 (Backes, McAvoy), 10:19. Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (interference), 0:36.

Shots on Goal_Boston 6-6-9-10-8_39. Ottawa 10-9-5-13-6_43.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 2-3 (43 shots-41 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 3-2 (39-36).

A_19,209 (19,209). T_4:06.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Shane Heyer.