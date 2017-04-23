Sports Listen

Capitals-Maple Leafs Sum

April 23, 2017
Washington 0 0 1 1—2
Toronto 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 4 (Hyman, Rielly), 7:45. 2, Washington, Johansson 1 (Eller, Orpik), 12:51.

Overtime_3, Washington, Johansson 2 (Carlson, Williams), 6:31.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-11-10-5_36. Toronto 14-14-9-1_38.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-4 (36-34).

A_19,740 (18,819). T_2:59.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.

