Capitals-Maple Leafs Sum

|Washington
|0
|0
|1
|1—2
|Toronto
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 4 (Hyman, Rielly), 7:45. 2, Washington, Johansson 1 (Eller, Orpik), 12:51.
Overtime_3, Washington, Johansson 2 (Carlson, Williams), 6:31.
Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-11-10-5_36. Toronto 14-14-9-1_38.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-4 (36-34).
A_19,740 (18,819). T_2:59.
Referees_Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.
Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says