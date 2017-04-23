Capitals-Maple Leafs Sums

|Washington
First Period_None. Penalties_Johansson, WSH, (holding), 12:03; Bozak, TOR, (high sticking), 12:25.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Nylander, TOR, (holding), 10:29.
Third Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 4 (Hyman, Rielly), 7:45. 2, Washington, Johansson 1 (Eller, Orpik), 12:51. Penalties_Kadri, TOR, (roughing), 19:13; Oshie, WSH, (roughing), 19:13.
Overtime_3, Washington, Johansson 2 (Carlson, Williams), 6:31. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-11-10-5_36. Toronto 14-14-9-1_38.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 4-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-4 (36-34).
A_19,740 (18,819). T_2:59.
Referees_Brad Meier, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.
