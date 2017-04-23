Cavaliers-Pacers, Box

Sports Listen

CLEVELAND (106)

James 13-25 6-9 33, Love 2-13 0-0 5, Thompson 2-6 2-2 6, Irving 10-25 7-7 28, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Frye 2-4 2-2 7, Dero.Williams 4-4 4-5 14, Korver 1-5 2-2 5, Shumpert 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-90 23-27 106.

INDIANA (102)

Miles 2-5 0-0 6, George 5-21 2-3 15, Turner 8-10 4-6 20, T.Young 6-14 1-2 13, Teague 6-12 2-3 15, Robinson 3-3 0-0 6, Seraphin 2-6 0-0 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, J.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson 9-15 0-1 22, Ellis 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 41-88 10-17 102.

Cleveland 22 36 30 18—106
Indiana 24 28 25 25—102

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 9-31 (Dero.Williams 2-2, Smith 1-3, James 1-3, Frye 1-3, Shumpert 1-3, Love 1-5, Korver 1-5, Irving 1-7), Indiana 10-30 (Stephenson 4-9, George 3-9, Miles 2-5, Teague 1-3, Ellis 0-1, T.Young 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out_Stephenson. Rebounds_Cleveland 48 (Love 16), Indiana 42 (T.Young 10). Assists_Cleveland 11 (James 4), Indiana 21 (Teague 10). Total Fouls_Cleveland 15, Indiana 22. Technicals_Teague, Seraphin. A_17,923 (18,165).

