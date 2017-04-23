Celtic tops Rangers 2-0, into Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen

Sports Listen

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic kept up its dominance of the Old Firm rivalry with Rangers by winning their Scottish Cup semifinal match 2-0 on Sunday, setting up a meeting with Aberdeen in the final on May 27.

Celtic is one more win from a domestic treble, having already clinched the league title as well as the Scottish League Cup. Brendan Rodgers’ side hasn’t lost a game in Scottish soccer all season.

Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair, from the penalty spot, scored goals either side of halftime at Hampden Park.

Aberdeen beat Hibernian 3-2 on Saturday in the first semifinal.

Celtic and Aberdeen also met in the League Cup final.

