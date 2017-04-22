Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Changes coming for Blackhawks…

Changes coming for Blackhawks after another 1st-round loss

By JAY COHEN
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 11:24 am < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Coach Joel Quenneville will be back next season. Everything else is on the table for the Chicago Blackhawks.

General manager Stan Bowman is promising changes after Chicago was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. The Blackhawks, who won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, were swept by Nashville this time around, managing just three goals in 13 periods.

A frustrated Bowman called the result “unacceptable” on Saturday. He says Quenneville will be back but stopped short of guaranteeing pretty much anything else for next season.

Bowman says: “We’re going to conduct a thorough review and see where it takes us.” Asked if he felt the Blackhawks’ intensity level against the Predators was acceptable, he said, “No.”

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Changes coming for Blackhawks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.