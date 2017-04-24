Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chiefs waive DT Jaye…

Chiefs waive DT Jaye Howard with failed physical designation

By master April 24, 2017 6:59 pm < a min read
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs waived Jaye Howard with a failed physical designation Monday after the veteran defensive tackle was limited to eight games by a hip injury last season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said last week Howard was progressing with rehab work following hip surgery.

The 28-year-old Howard started 13 of the 16 games he played in two years ago, racking up 36 tackles and 5½ sacks. He parlayed that into a $12 million, two-year contract prior to last season.

The Chiefs allowed defensive tackle Dontari Poe to leave in free agency, but they still have plenty of depth in the interior of the line. Along with Allen Bailey and Chris Jones returning, they also signed former Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year deal.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Chiefs waive DT Jaye…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA HQ watches Trump call International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.