Chuck O’Bannon Jr., son of former UCLA star, signs at USC

April 20, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a 20-year absence, there is another O’Bannon in the college basketball ranks. This time at Southern California.

Charles O’Bannon Jr., who goes by Chuck, has signed to play for the Trojans starting in the fall. He had 10 points in the McDonald’s All-American game in Chicago last month.

The 6-foot, 220-pound guard from Las Vegas is the son of Charles O’Bannon, who along with his older brother Ed starred at UCLA. They helped the Bruins win their record 11th national championship in 1995. The brothers both played two years in the NBA before continuing their careers in Europe.

The younger O’Bannon led Bishop Gorman High to a 22-9 record as a senior while averaging 21.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He helped the school to four of its six straight Class 4A state titles, including a 36-point, 11-rebound effort in this year’s title game.

USC coach Andy Enfield said Thursday that O’Bannon is a “great fit” for the Trojans’ system and he brings explosiveness and size to the guard position.

O’Bannon joins Jordan Usher of Marietta, Georgia, Victor Uyaelunmo of Miami, Florida and Duke transfer Derryck Thornton of Las Vegas, who sat out last season, to the Trojans’ incoming recruiting class.

The Trojans went 26-10 and won two games in the NCAA Tournament last season. They lost just one scholarship player from that team.

