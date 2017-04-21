Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Clay Millican has Top…

Clay Millican has Top Fuel qualifying lead

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 10:52 pm 1 min read
Share

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Clay Millican powered his Top Fuel dragster to the qualifying lead Friday at the 30th annual Spring Nationals at Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas.

Millican, who is still searching for his first NHRA Top Fuel victory, set the track elapsed time record with his 3.722-second run at 325.69 mph during the second qualifying session.

“I got to do my favorite thing and go out there and stomp on the loud pedal,” Millican said. “I didn’t expect to go No. 1; I really didn’t. I hope it’s a typical Houston day tomorrow at 100 degrees and we stay No. 1.”

Courtney Force (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) were also provisional leaders in their respective categories at the fifth of 24 events on the season schedule.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Force set both ends of the track record with her 3.851 run at 330.23 during the second qualifying session in her Chevy Camaro SS Funny Car. Defending world champion Ron Capps qualified second with a 3.884 at 326.56.

In Pro Stock, Coughlin Jr. raced his Chevy Camaro to the qualifying lead with a 6.557 pass at 210.70 in the second round. Coughlin Jr. is in pursuit of his first No. 1 qualifier since the 2014 Las Vegas spring race. Bo Butner is in the No. 2 spot with a 6.560 at 210.80.

Qualifying continues Saturday.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Clay Millican has Top…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.